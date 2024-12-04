Pete Hegseth's Mother Sets the Record Straight After 'Despicable' NYT Published Private Email

The mother of embattled Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, appeared on live television to set the record straight after the New York Times published a private 2018 email sent to her son in which she deeply regrets.

During an interview with Fox and Friends, the show Hegseth used to co-host before being nominated by Trump to work in his cabinet, Penelope Hegseth said she wrote the email out of haste due to her anger in the heat of the moment. She pointed out that she apologized to her son hours later in a second email—which, of course, had not been leaked.

Over the weekend, I covered the absurd NYT article in which the outlet tried to persuade its readers that even Hegseth’s own mother had claimed he has "mistreated women for years" amidst the sexual misconduct allegations against the former news host.

Six years ago, Penelope emailed her son, expressing her disappointment with him amid his divorce. She said he was displaying a “lack of character” and called him an “abuser of women.”

“That is the ugly truth, and I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego,” Penelope Hegseth wrote. “You are that man (and have been for years), and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth,” advising the former Fox News host to “get some help and take an honest look at yourself.”

She told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that she wrote the email with deep emotions as a parent as her son was “going through a very difficult divorce.”

“I wrote that out of love," she said. "And about two hours later, I retracted it with an apology, but nobody's seen that.”

Penelope exposed the scare tactics the NYT used, threatening her with consequences if she didn't make a statement.

“They call you and threaten you. They say, ‘Unless you make a statement, we will publish it as is,’” she continued. “I think that’s a despicable way to treat anyone.”

She described Hegseth as a patriot who deeply loves America and has fought — and nearly died — for it, adding that her son is the right man for the job.

Love you mom https://t.co/6l1VW7fyag — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 4, 2024

Since Trump announced Hegseth as his nominee for Defense Secretary, he has faced intense scrutiny from the media, which has accused him of alcohol abuse, sexual assault, mistreatment of women, and financial irresponsibility.

However, this week, speculation began to swirl that Trump is considering replacing Hegseth with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL.) to man defense secretary as sexual misconduct allegations against the former Fox News host hinder his confirmation chances.

Although Trump has made no formal decision, the Wall Street Journal reported that he is "very much" in contention to replace Hegseth.

DeSantis, who was re-elected in a landslide victory in 2022, is term-limited and cannot run for re-election in 2026. Despite a bitter past with Trump, the governor has a different perspective on the role than traditional military leaders or defense experts.

He is a Navy veteran who served as a Navy JAG officer and deployed to Iraq as a legal advisor to a SEAL team. While not directly involved in combat operations, DeSantis gained valuable insight into military operations, the chain of command, and the challenges faced by service members. His experience with the military justice system and his time in Iraq could enhance his understanding of the defense apparatus, particularly in areas related to military law and the welfare of troops.