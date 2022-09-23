Climate Change Protester Sets Himself on Fire During Tennis Match

A climate change protester set himself on fire after he went onto a tennis court during the Laver Cup on Friday.

Wearing a "Ban UK private Jets" shirt, the man set his arm and the ground on fire. Writhing in pain, the protester put the fire on his arm out while continuing to sit down as officials rushed over to put out the small small on the ground. He was then carried away.

A man has set his arm on fire after invading the court at the Laver Cup on Roger Federer's last day as a professional tennis player. pic.twitter.com/g0LcBU8PeJ — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) September 23, 2022

Kai, 20, set their arm on fire at #LaverCup

The liveable climate of our planet is collapsing. No one is taking it seriously.

Is humanity not worth saving?

Let’s get into resistance against this death machine.#EndUKPrivateJets pic.twitter.com/n81bXJtHsw — End UK Private Jets (@EndUKPrivateJet) September 23, 2022

The protester, named Kai, posted a video on Twitter explaining his intent to set his arm on fire at the tennis match.

Kai said while concerns about people being disturbed by his display are valid, it is also valid to be disturbed and upset over the climate crisis.

"Because right now, we're on a path where hundreds of millions of people are going to be going through unimaginable suffering, which is social collapse, torture, starvation, drought, and war."