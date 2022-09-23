Climate Change Protester Sets Himself on Fire During Tennis Match

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Sep 23, 2022 3:00 PM
Source: @samstreetwrites

A climate change protester set himself on fire after he went onto a tennis court during the Laver Cup on Friday.

Wearing a "Ban UK private Jets" shirt, the man set his arm and the ground on fire. Writhing in pain, the protester put the fire on his arm out while continuing to sit down as officials rushed over to put out the small small on the ground. He was then carried away.

The protester, named Kai, posted a video on Twitter explaining his intent to set his arm on fire at the tennis match.

Kai said while concerns about people being disturbed by his display are valid, it is also valid to be disturbed and upset over the climate crisis.

"Because right now, we're on a path where hundreds of millions of people are going to be going through unimaginable suffering, which is social collapse, torture, starvation, drought, and war."  

