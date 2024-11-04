The National Zoo Just Euthanized One of Their Elephants. Guess What Her Name Was.

An elderly elephant named "Kamala" with prolonged health issues was just euthanized at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Kamala — estimated to be about 50 years old, an advantaged age for her species — was humanely put down Friday, the Smithsonian announced over the weekend, after her physical condition had "irreversibly declined."

Prior to death, the aged, arthritic Asian animal endured a decade of struggling with severe osteoporosis, and although measures were taken to preserve her health, the zoo decided "Kamala's declining quality of life," coupled with a "poor long-term prognosis," worsened to the point that they felt compelled to make the euthanasia call.

According to zoo officials, Kamala often opened her mouth to visitors in anticipation of food. She held a dominant role within the herd and enjoyed the attention of her handlers. Whenever the zookeepers approached, she would rumble and squeak.

Kamala was born in Sri Lanka around 1975 and orphaned as a calf. She first lived at an elephant orphanage in Pinnawalla before being moved to the Calgary Zoo in Alberta, Canada. She was then transferred to D.C. in 2014.

At the time, her caretakers noticed that Kamala's front legs were knock-kneed while the back legs bowed out. This changed Kamala's gait and shifted her weight in a way that predisposed her to develop osteoarthritis, a degenerative disease that afflicts many aging animals.

The painful ailment affects joint cartilage and underlying bone. While no cure exists, to ease her discomfort, the Smithsonian's staff tried to control the condition through anti-inflammatories and joint supplements.

However, in recent weeks, Kamala's range of motion became increasingly limited, and she regularly chose to stand in one place rather than move about. Ultimately, her keepers believed that the pain medication could no longer keep Kamala comfortable and elected to euthanize her. She was put out of her misery in the elephant barn.

