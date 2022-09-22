Texas Takes a Big Step Towards Fighting Mexican Drug Cartels

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) announced on Wednesday he has designated Mexican drug cartels, such as the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel, as terrorist organizations for their role in smuggling in highly-deadly fentanyl pills and fentanyl-laced drugs.

Abbott also sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris asking them to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations at the federal level.

"Fentanyl is a clandestine killer, and Texans are falling victim to the Mexican cartels that are producing it," said Abbott. "Cartels are terrorists, and it’s time we treated them that way. In fact, more Americans died from fentanyl poisoning in the past year than all terrorist attacks across the globe in the past 100 years. In order to save our country, particularly our next generation, we must do more to get fentanyl off our streets."

I also sent a letter demanding the Biden Admin. classify Mexican drug cartels operating in Texas as terrorist organizations.



Texas is stepping up to get these gangs & deadly drugs off our streets. pic.twitter.com/nhfeVo2ESm — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 21, 2022

Fentanyl is killing our communities, & drug cartels are responsible.



Yesterday, I designated drug cartels as terrorist organizations & directed @TxDPS to target cartel operations.



It's time for Biden to do the same & join the fight to eliminate the scourge of fentanyl. pic.twitter.com/ub2sJCseiL — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 22, 2022

With Texas' designation, the state's Department of Public Safety will do the following: