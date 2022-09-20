'Squad' Member Gets Slapped Down After Trying to Revive Border Patrol Whipping Hoax

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) on Tuesday attempted to revive last year's Border Patrol whipping hoax with a tweet that included a picture many initial shared as "evidence" for the whipping of illegal immigrants.

"This happened one year ago today. #1YearAfterDelRio, we won't stop fighting for *real* accountability & an immigration system that affirms asylum as the fundamental human right that it is," Pressley tweeted.

This happened one year ago today.#1YearAfterDelRio, we won't stop fighting for *real* accountability & an immigration system that affirms asylum as the fundamental human right that it is. pic.twitter.com/pByGDeV6og — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) September 19, 2022

Despite the claims of whipping were quickly debunked shortly after the photos and videos of the incident were released, they caused Democrats and progressives to falsely accuse the horseback agents of crimes they did not commit. After a lengthy investigation, border officials determined the agents did not strike the Haitians illegally crossing into the Del Rio Sector during the international bridge crisis.

Pressley's tweet was quickly rebuked by users for perpetuating misinformation.

This was debunked a year ago. Why are you trying to make this a hashtag? — Abigail Marone ???? (@abigailmarone) September 19, 2022

Debunked you pathetic grifter, get a life. https://t.co/IYGWfsJOKD — Ex Umbris Designs ???????? (@ExUmbrisDesigns) September 20, 2022

What happened? A border agent did his job? Or are you still spreading the lie that they whipped illegal aliens? Because you know that’s a lie so that would be a pretty scummy thing to do. Even for you. https://t.co/6KK3Ahk1K5 — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) September 20, 2022

The photographer who originally took the photo used in Pressley's tweet said days after the outrage cycle began that he did not see any whipping. Added to the fact, Border Patrol agents are not issued whips.