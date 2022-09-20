border crisis

'Squad' Member Gets Slapped Down After Trying to Revive Border Patrol Whipping Hoax

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Sep 20, 2022
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) on Tuesday attempted to revive last year's Border Patrol whipping hoax with a tweet that included a picture many initial shared as "evidence" for the whipping of illegal immigrants.

"This happened one year ago today. #1YearAfterDelRio, we won't stop fighting for *real* accountability & an immigration system that affirms asylum as the fundamental human right that it is," Pressley tweeted.

Despite the claims of whipping were quickly debunked shortly after the photos and videos of the incident were released, they caused Democrats and progressives to falsely accuse the horseback agents of crimes they did not commit. After a lengthy investigation, border officials determined the agents did not strike the Haitians illegally crossing into the Del Rio Sector during the international bridge crisis.

Pressley's tweet was quickly rebuked by users for perpetuating misinformation.

The photographer who originally took the photo used in Pressley's tweet said days after the outrage cycle began that he did not see any whipping. Added to the fact, Border Patrol agents are not issued whips. 

