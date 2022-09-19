America's Crime Crisis: Weekend of September 16

Another weekend has come and gone, which means America's crime crisis continued to manifest itself in different aways across the country.

Chicago: The Windy City experienced the most chaos over the weekend as shootings and chaos relating to Mexican Independence Day celebrations spilled onto the streets of downtown.

Last night the manager of The Aberdeen Tap was shot in a drive-by. According to witnesses, a car full of Hispanic males pulled up and yelled “what are you looking at?” before unloading rounds towards outdoor diners. The manager is expected to be ok. #ChicagoScanner pic.twitter.com/P6NYZRZ4qC — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) September 17, 2022

Live shots fired heard on the police radio transmission pic.twitter.com/eAfjcWrGEm — WindyCity Weather and News (@WindyCityWxMan) September 18, 2022

Street intersections were taken over by car caravans, often resulting in the crowd becoming violent towards responding police officers. In one case, a car was on fire. Street takeovers

Utter chaos in the #Chicago Loop at State/Washington from the Mexican Independence Celebrations. #ChicagoScanner pic.twitter.com/OemT9dH9fG — anotherjoefromchicago (@YetAnotherJoe) September 17, 2022

Chicago Journal reported one vehicle was carjacked and the occupants were robbed while stopped on Lake Shore Drive during Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

Philadelphia: Gun crime was common during the weekend in Philadelphia. Within a few hour period on Saturday, there was one armed carjacking, one person shot in one incident, and three people were shot in another incident. On Sunday, there were three shootings in the southwest portion of the city.

??SHOOTING at 7th and W Huntingdon. One male shot. — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) September 18, 2022

At least 3 people have been shot. Conditions are unknown. — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) September 18, 2022

Anyone with information on 3 shootings incidents that occurred on 9/18/22 contact @PhillyPolice SWDD - 215-686-3183/5 or 215-686-TIPS



-5200 Warrington @PPD12Dist

-72XX Buist @PPD12Dist

-5800 Christian @PPD18Dist pic.twitter.com/frH9oRXv8c — Matthew Gillespie (@PPDMGillespie) September 19, 2022

New York City: A man was caught on camera wielding a hatchet inside a McDonald's in Manhattan, threatening people with it and causing damage to the store. WABC reports a fight broke out between the suspect, Michael Palacios, and other customers prior to the video starting. Palacios says he had been drinking and things became heated after a security guard ignored his request to use the bathroom.

"My intention wasn't to hurt anyone my intentions were not to put anyone in the hospital or dice anyone up, the reason I pulled out the hatchet was, ok, I'm going to get back at these guys but make sure they don't jump me again," said Palacios.