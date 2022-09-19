Law and Order

America's Crime Crisis: Weekend of September 16

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
Posted: Sep 19, 2022 1:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

Another weekend has come and gone, which means America's crime crisis continued to manifest itself in different aways across the country. 

Chicago: The Windy City experienced the most chaos over the weekend as shootings and chaos relating to Mexican Independence Day celebrations spilled onto the streets of downtown.

Street intersections were taken over by car caravans, often resulting in the crowd becoming violent towards responding police officers. In one case, a car was on fire. Street takeovers 

Chicago Journal reported one vehicle was carjacked and the occupants were robbed while stopped on Lake Shore Drive during Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

Philadelphia: Gun crime was common during the weekend in Philadelphia. Within a few hour period on Saturday, there was one armed carjacking, one person shot in one incident, and three people were shot in another incident. On Sunday, there were three shootings in the southwest portion of the city.

New York City: A man was caught on camera wielding a hatchet inside a McDonald's in Manhattan, threatening people with it and causing damage to the store. WABC reports a fight broke out between the suspect, Michael Palacios, and other customers prior to the video starting. Palacios says he had been drinking and things became heated after a security guard ignored his request to use the bathroom.

"My intention wasn't to hurt anyone my intentions were not to put anyone in the hospital or dice anyone up, the reason I pulled out the hatchet was, ok, I'm going to get back at these guys but make sure they don't jump me again," said Palacios.

Most Popular