Dem Congressman Makes Absurd Comparison Between J6 and Parents at School Board Meetings

Congressman Hank Johnson (D-GA), of Guam is in danger of tipping over infamy, said parents who protested at school boards across the country for a variety of reasons were similar to the rioters at the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

Johnson made his comments during a House hearing on Tuesday, further claiming there is no evidence to say the National School Boards Association (NSBA) and the Biden administration worked together to target parents protesting at school boards meetings.

"January 6, 2021 will never be forgotten. An infamous day in American history...And people at the local at affected school board meetings will never forget MAGA Republicans descending on their school board meetings after January 6, like January 6. Disrupting meetings. It was a coordinated attack happening across the country. Americans won't forget about it," Johnson said.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA):



"People at school board meetings will never forget MAGA Republicans descending on their school board meetings just like they did on January 6. It was a coordinated attack happening across the country." pic.twitter.com/8iZnSwRn94 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 14, 2022

.@RepHankJohnson just said there's "not one scintilla of evidence" that there was coordination between the Biden Admin and the NSBA to target parents protesting at school boards meetings.



This is a LIE.



Even the NSBA's own independent review said there was coordination! pic.twitter.com/ZcHWv6izrU — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 14, 2022

Fox News reported in November 2021 the NSBA in emails provided to them, the group coordinated with the White House and the Department of Justice before sending President Biden the letter that compared concerned parents to domestic terrorists.