Dem Congressman Makes Absurd Comparison Between J6 and Parents at School Board Meetings

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Sep 14, 2022 2:30 PM
Source: Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP

Congressman Hank Johnson (D-GA), of Guam is in danger of tipping over infamy, said parents who protested at school boards across the country for a variety of reasons were similar to the rioters at the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

Johnson made his comments during a House hearing on Tuesday, further claiming there is no evidence to say the National School Boards Association (NSBA) and the Biden administration worked together to target parents protesting at school boards meetings.

"January 6, 2021 will never be forgotten. An infamous day in American history...And people at the local at affected school board meetings will never forget MAGA Republicans descending on their school board meetings after January 6, like January 6. Disrupting meetings. It was a coordinated attack happening across the country. Americans won't forget about it," Johnson said.

Fox News reported in November 2021 the NSBA in emails provided to them, the group coordinated with the White House and the Department of Justice before sending President Biden the letter that compared concerned parents to domestic terrorists.

