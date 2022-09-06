One Hollywood Actress Says She Has Nightmares About Tucker Carlson

Actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed to Variety the ongoing dynamic of the nation's politics have taken a toll on herself and her family, to the point where she has recurring nightmares about Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Lawrence said politics had divided her family, including her father, but was making amends with them after she gave birth. Those efforts became complicated following Roe v. Wade being overturned:

"Lawrence processed her family drama in therapy, and she even told her therapist about a recurring nightmare she was having about Fox News host Tucker Carlson."

“I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different.” Lawrence said. “I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t fuck with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people."

"I don’t want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?" she added.

While acknowledging Hollywood actors and actresses are overpaid, Lawerence said it doesn’t make the pay gap any less frustrating. According to Lawerence, she made $5 million less than Leonardo DiCaprio on Netflix's "Don’t Look Up."

"It doesn’t matter how much I do. I’m still not going to get paid as much as that guy, because of my vagina?" she said.