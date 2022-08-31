Border Patrol Chief Makes Obvious Admission on Cause of Border Crisis

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz admitted during a deposition with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office in July the Biden administration's lax approach to border enforcement is what's causing the historic influx of illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Fox News reported Ortiz said the lack of "consequences" is what has been causing the spike in millions of people illegally crossing the southern border.

"In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," said Ortiz.

"So, if migrant populations believe that they're going … there are not going to be consequences, more of them will come to the border. Is that what you're saying?" an attorney asked.

"There is an assumption that if migrant populations are told that there is a potential that they may be released, that, yes, you can see increases," Ortiz replied.

"Since President Biden was elected, does this document indicate that aliens illegally entering the United States perceive that they will be able to enter and remain in the United States?" was another question that was asked.

"Yes," Ortiz said.

Ortiz agreed when asked that there is a crisis at the country's southern border, making it "less safe for Americans and aliens alike."

Ortiz's statements are significant in the fact they are admissions from current border officials who opted to be more muted about the ongoing situation and what has caused the border to unravel.

The deposition was part of the ongoing lawsuit Moody filed against the Department of Homeland Security for failing to follow the Immigration and Nationality Act, which requires officials to detain illegal aliens at the border until they are sent back to their country of citizenship.