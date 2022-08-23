Fauci Remains Convinced He Did Not Flip Flop During COVID-19 Pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the soon-to-be retired head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, remained defiant during his interview with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, saying he did everything right and changes to COVID-19 restrictions was the result of the science evolving.

"We didn’t fully appreciate the magnitude of HIV back in the early ’80s when I first got involved, when the first cases were recognized, and there were so many things we learned on the run.

"With COVID, I mean, the things that we thought we knew in the beginning turned out as the months went by to not be the case, which really forced us to adapt and to change some of our policies and recommendations," he continued. "That was interpreted by many as flip-flopping or not really knowing what’s going on when it really was the evolution of the science."

Fauci went on to compare the government's COVID-19 response to fighting an actual war, noting that while there can be plans in place to fight something, as soon as the shooting starts, there is a need to be flexible because the situation can change.

Among the most prominent of Facui's flip flopping was the effectiveness of non-medical grade masks, which were recommended for people to wear during the early days of the pandemic despite it already being known they were not effective against preventing respiratory illnesses.

Fauci announced on Monday he will be retiring from the NIH this December after being in the U.S. government for over 50 years. President Joe Biden released a statement praising Fauci for his years of service.



