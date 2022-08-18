Eric Adams Has Clearly Learned Nothing From Greg Abbott Sending Buses of Migrants to NYC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is continuing his campaign of criticizing Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) for sending buses of processed migrants to his city as the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border remains a big problem.

Adams said Abbott sending people who are wanting to go to New York City, a self-declared sanctuary city, is "anti-American."

"It’s the worst type of politics, it’s hateful politics to raise his national profile. And you know what, you should not be doing it by taking away the respect and dignity of people who are in need. What the Texas governor is doing is just so anti-American," he told ABC's "Nightline".

When asked if he has spoken directly to Abbott, Adams said, "No, I have not. Our team reached out to him when we first discovered what he was doing, and we asked, 'Let’s coordinate,' because crisis calls for coordination."

Abbott invited Adams to visit the southern so he could see the crisis firsthand, but Adams declined.

Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) have been sending the buses to New York City and Washington, D.C. to alleviate pressure on charity groups and small border towns, who have been bearing the brunt of the surge in illegal crossings. The busloads are comprised of migrants who were processed by Border Patrol and then released into the country while their claims of asylum are adjudicated.

Members of the Texas National Guard attempted to deny entry by locking a gate to stop illegal immigrants who just crossed the Rio Grande from entering private property in Eagle Pass. Border Patrol agents later arrived on the scene and opened the gate to take the group into custody.



