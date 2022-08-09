Trump-Era 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Is Officially Dead As Border Crisis Rages

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Monday they are happy with a U.S. District Court’s decision to lift the injunction that required DHS to reimplement the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) in good faith, meaning another Trump-era border policy is no more.

The purpose behind MPP was to have those seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border wait on the Mexican side while their claims were processed. The Trump administration justified the practice by saying it was to crack down on false asylum claims. Once Joe Biden entered office, his administration moved to end the program but was initially stopped by a federal judge.

JUST IN — U.S. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk has set aside his August 2021 ruling that forced the Biden administration to reinstate the Trump-era Remain-in-Mexico border policy.



The administration can now legally terminate the policy (once again) due to a recent Supreme Court ruling. pic.twitter.com/AdGzBXsugq — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) August 8, 2022

"Individuals are no longer being newly enrolled into MPP, and individuals currently in MPP in Mexico will be disenrolled when they return for their next scheduled court date. Individuals disenrolled from MPP will continue their removal proceedings in the United States," DHS said in their statement.

"As Secretary Mayorkas has said, MPP has endemic flaws, imposes unjustifiable human costs, and pulls resources and personnel away from other priority efforts to secure our border. The Department will provide additional information in the coming days. MPP enrollees should follow the directions on their court documents and tear sheets to appear for their scheduled court date as required," DHS added.

While appearing to comply with the judge's order, sources told Townhall at the time it looked as though DHS was slow rolling the reimplementation of MPP by only enrolling a few people at a time. The removal of another Trump-era border policy comes as the crisis at the southern border continues with law enforcement being overwhelmed with illegal border crossers and people who are able to avoid apprehension.