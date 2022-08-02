DeSantis' Press Team Gives Epic Response to 'The View' Wanting the Gov on the Show

Bryan Griffin, deputy press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), revealed on Monday a staffer from "The View" reached out to their office to see if DeSantis would be interested in being interviewed on the daytime talk show, going as far as to say the show "would be honored" to have him on.

Griffin posted the email he sent back to the staffer on Twitter, showing the office will pass on the show's offer given previous hyperbolical and absurd statements from the show's hosts about DeSantis.

"But are the hosts of The View really interested in hearing from Governor DeSantis about all the important work he is doing on behalf of Floridians to protect their health and livelihoods, to stand up for parents and children, and to defend freedom?" Griffin asked in the email.

Griffin provided examples of the hosts' extreme bias against DeSantis:

Joy Behar: "You're just short of calling [Governor DeSantis] a negligent, homicidal sociopath, because that's what he is." "What is he doing? He's risking the lives of children, children's parents, their grandparents, anyone they come in contact with, so he can appeal to his white supremacist base, so he can continue in his career and get reelected?"

Sunny Hostin: "Death-Santis...I think he's a fascist and a bigot."