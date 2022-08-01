Police

Number of Police Officers Shot So Far This Year Reaches Staggering New Toll

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Aug 01, 2022 1:25 PM
Source: AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The  National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) announced on Monday over 200 police officers have been shot so far this year as violent crime continues to be an issue across the country.

National FOP said this has resulted in a 14 percent increase in officers being shot compared to the same time last year. Over 71 of those officers were shot in an ambush-style attacks and 39 officers were killed by being shot.

“Make no mistake—we are experiencing a real crisis with the level of violence directed at law enforcement officers. This past year has been one of the most dangerous years for law enforcement in recent history due to the increase of violence directed toward law enforcement officers, the nationwide crime crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Frankly, it is unlike anything I’ve seen in my 36 years of law enforcement. Last year we saw more officers shot in the line of duty than any other since the National Fraternal Order of Police began recording this data in late 2015," said National FOP President Patrick Yoes.

"I’m sad to report that so far this year, we are outpacing last year’s historic number of officers shot and killed. This fact is disturbing and should alarm all Americans," he added, noting, "It is incumbent upon our elected officials and community leaders to stand up, support our heroes, and speak out against the violence against law enforcement officers."

