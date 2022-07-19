Texas

'I Am Not Embarrassed': Mayra Flores Calls Out Racist Attacks From Opponent's Henchman

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jul 19, 2022 10:20 AM
  Share   Tweet
'I Am Not Embarrassed': Mayra Flores Calls Out Racist Attacks From Opponent's Henchman

Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay

Congresswoman Mayra Flores revealed on Monday Congressman Vicente González paid a local blogger who writes posts degrading the freshman representative as "Miss Frijoles 2022" or beans.

Flores will be facing González in November in a district with redrawn district lines. The outcome of the race will showcase how far Latinos are willing to buck the Democratic party, who had a stronghold in the Rio Grande Valley for decades. González is running in the 34th District after his current district, the 15th, was drawn up to be more favorable for Republicans.

NBC News reported González’s campaign wrote a $1,200 check to The McHale Report blog June 24 for "advertising services." The post comparing Flores to beans appeared on July 4. In total, the blog made the comparison over 20 times. González and the blog owner say the timing of the payment and the posts are coincidental. The blog also contains posts that have the N-word and derogatory references to women's private parts, including Flores’ body.

"Of course, the congressman is against referring to Rep. Flores as ‘Miss Frijoles’ or a ‘cotton-picking liar’," Collin Steele, González’s campaign manager told NBC News.

McHale defended the comparison because Flores is a Republican.

"I don’t see it as a racist remark," he said. "It’s just about food. It’s just satire. It’s just me making fun of her. When does political correctness go overboard?"

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Hmm: Is Jill Biden Talking About Joe's Presidential Agenda in the Past Tense?
Guy Benson
NY Mag: The Death of the Democrats' Agenda Is Complete
Matt Vespa
Biden Gets Hammered Over Tweets on Gas Prices
Leah Barkoukis
'First Time Since Civil War': Why Kentucky Republicans Are Celebrating Voter Registration Totals
Leah Barkoukis
Leftists Are Really Upset the Man Who Stopped Mall Shooting Is Being Called 'Good Samaritan'
Leah Barkoukis
Charges Dropped Against Leftists Who Broke Into the U.S. Capitol Complex
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular