Gun Control Groups Upset at Good Guy With a Gun Stopping Mass Shooter

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison has called the man who shot and killed a mass shooter at an Indiana mall a hero but gun control groups are upset it was a regular citizen who stopped more bloodshed since it goes against their narrative. 

Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, tweeted multiple times about an "armed civilian who was forced to open fire in a crowded food court" and how "these gun battles are a feature, not a bug."

The Moms Demand Action's Twitter account further tweeted, "We will not accept an America where people feel like they need to be armed and ready to shoot it out with gunmen."

Kris Brown, president of Brady | United Against Gun Violence, said they refuse to "continue to uplift the NRA myth of a 'good guy with a gun.'"

During a press conference on Monday, Ison praised the civilian for his quick actions in preventing more casualties despite the fact he appeared to not have any law enforcement or military training.

