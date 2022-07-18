Gun Control Groups Upset at Good Guy With a Gun Stopping Mass Shooter

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison has called the man who shot and killed a mass shooter at an Indiana mall a hero but gun control groups are upset it was a regular citizen who stopped more bloodshed since it goes against their narrative.

Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, tweeted multiple times about an "armed civilian who was forced to open fire in a crowded food court" and how "these gun battles are a feature, not a bug."

A US Senator praises armed civilian who was forced to open fire in a crowded food court after the lax gun laws the Senator supports enabled a civilian to access weapons of war, which he used to kill three people and wound three others.



These gun battles are a feature, not a bug. https://t.co/NRvPb1EZHU — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 18, 2022

Sadly, the takeaway by most Indiana Republicans from this senseless, preventable shooting tragedy in Greenwood won’t be that we should do more to keep assault weapons away from mass shooters and out of the mall, but that we should arm more shoppers. #inlegis https://t.co/utAZRpZizl — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 18, 2022

The Moms Demand Action's Twitter account further tweeted, "We will not accept an America where people feel like they need to be armed and ready to shoot it out with gunmen."

We will not accept an America where people feel like they need to be armed and ready to shoot it out with gunmen. We demand COMMONSENSE solutions to PREVENT gun violence. https://t.co/nGr139GXqZ — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) July 18, 2022

Kris Brown, president of Brady | United Against Gun Violence, said they refuse to "continue to uplift the NRA myth of a 'good guy with a gun.'"

Here's what we're not going to do: continue to uplift the NRA myth of a "good guy with a gun."



Let me be clear: If more guns made us safer, America would be the safest country in the WORLD.



We need sensible gun laws, not vigilante safety nets. #GreenwoodMall #GunReformNow — Kris Brown | President, bradyunited.org (@KrisB_Brown) July 18, 2022

During a press conference on Monday, Ison praised the civilian for his quick actions in preventing more casualties despite the fact he appeared to not have any law enforcement or military training.