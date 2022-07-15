WH Press Secretary Hit With Reality After Second Attempt to Cover for a Biden Gaffe

White House Assistant Press Secretary Emilie Simons once again attempted to say President Joe Biden did not read prompts from the teleprompter at an event last week by sharing an article from FactCheck.org.

The article Simons shared states: "Posts on social media shared a shortened clip of Biden's remarks to falsely claim that he mistakenly read the cues off the teleprompter when he said 'end of quote' and 'repeat the line.'"

As the Washington Examiner's Jerry Dunleavy noted, Fact Check declares it is "unclear" if Biden said "let me" when he did not, as the video from the event shows. The article further relies on, you guessed it, Simons for her version of events. That's problematic because last week, when a video was posted pointing out the gaffe, Simons falsely explained, "No. He said, 'let me repeat that line.'" This is despite the fact Biden could clearly be heard stating, "End of quote."

“Fact Check” cites the WH transcript without saying it falsely says Biden said “let me repeat the line” & claims it is “unclear” if Biden said “let me” when he clearly did not. Story cites WH assistant press secretary without noting her own false claim.https://t.co/k9sY0rYmeS https://t.co/ZryAdDBMXM pic.twitter.com/PYgU6dqdoX — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 15, 2022

No. He said, "let me repeat that line." — Emilie Simons (@EmilieSimons46) July 8, 2022

Twitter users were quick to point out the ridiculous attempt at defense and for reviving the issue when it could have been forgotten.

I guess you've decided to actually turn this into a two week long thing. https://t.co/Ny7F5aEbIn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2022

I've never seen professional communicators so dead-set on highlighting and re-upping stories that make their boss look terrible.



UNLESS she's actually a mole working for our side. https://t.co/rQvTGcLWqZ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 15, 2022