House Democrat: Americans Don't Like My Party's Spin on Inflation

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) is speaking up about Democratic leadership not being honest with the American people about the cause and the solution to inflation as rates have reached record levels during Joe Biden's presidency.

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar asked Slotkin if the White House has taken "enough responsibility when it comes to the role of spending in inflation and the role of their actions in inflation?"

"I think that we have a responsibility in leadership to be honest with people, to not try to spin them, and then we have a responsibility to chart the way forward. It doesn’t mean that there’s a silver bullet on fixing inflation. We know that there’s not, and inflation’s going on across the world and is different in different places but is bad across the globe. I think that what I would like to see is sort of what is the path?" Slotkin replied.

"So, it sounds like you’re seeing some issues on both of those fronts, the acknowledgement and the charting the way forward?" Keilar pressed.

"I’m from Michigan, right? We’re just kind of straight about what’s going on, and I think people can feel and see spin and I don’t think they like it," said Slotkin. "And I think what we need to be saying is, look, we know that salaries, you know, increases in people’s pay is not keeping up with inflation. So, when you’re sitting around the kitchen table at night, your kids have gone to bed and you’re trying to figure out how much money is coming in and how much is going out, those math equations are not looking great right now for the majority, at least, in my state.

"So I want to be just straight about that, and then I want to say, ‘Here’s the plan. Here’s the path.’ And even if it’s six months, it’s a longer term thing, just — I want to be transparent, because people know that this is a problem. We shouldn’t try to pretend it’s not," she added.

As Townhall previously reported, the latest consumer inflation number released Wednesday showed price hikes accelerated 1.3 percent in June to reach 9.1 percent in the last 12 months, meaning inflation rates are at their highest since November 1981. Biden has attempted to place blame on inflation on Russia's war in Ukraine, but the prices of goods were on the rise prior to February.



