Second Chicago Police Officer This Month Takes Their Own Life

Jul 15, 2022
Source: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

A Chicago police officer took their own life early Friday morning, the second officer in the department to do so this month. The name of the officer has not been released at this time.

ABC 7 Chicago reported the Chicago Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

"Please keep this Officer's family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said.

ABC 7 Chicago also reported officer Patricia Swank died by suicide in early July, a day after a different Chicago police officer was shot, but survived, while on-duty. Swank was 29-years-old.

The recent incidents of suicides among officers come amid little to no time off while dealing with the constant stresses of the job. The department is also understaffed. CBS Chicago revealed in May CPD is budgeted for more than 1,300 officers than it actually has.

