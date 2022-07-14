Abortion

Watch What Elizabeth Warren Does to Avoid Fox Reporter's Question About SCOTUS Harassment

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jul 14, 2022 5:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Steven Senne

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) ducked into a waiting vehicle in order to avoid a question about harassment of Supreme Court justices in the lead up and aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Fox News correspondent Hillary Vaughn asked Warren about ShutDownDC, a far-left group, promising to pay people for sightings of conservative justices so protesters can show and harass them.

"An activist group is offering to pay people if they send in the locations of Justices. Do you think that this has gone too far at this point?" Vaughn asked Warren. Warren didn't answer as she shut the door of the vehicle.

ShutDownDC said they are willing to Venmo $50 for a confirmed sighting with an additional $200 if the justice is still there. Their call to action was after Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to leave a restaurant in Washington, D.C. when protesters showed up. 

ShutDownDC later posted a screenshot of their direct messages revealing the numerous false tips of locations for Kavanaugh and others as Twitter users trolled them.


