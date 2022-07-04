Crowd of Drag Racers Shoot Fireworks and Physically Attack Chicago Police Cars In Downtown

CHICAGO, Ill. — Some drag racers in the Windy City rang in Independence Day by doing donuts at an intersection in the Loop and attacking responding Chicago police officers with fireworks.

The incident began shortly after 3:00 A.M. Central Time, with dozens of cars jamming an intersection while a few took turns doing donuts. When police rolled up in squad SUVs, those not driving began to shoot fireworks at the police vehicles. Despite the police beginning to back up, the crowd ran up to one vehicle and physically hit and kicked the front.

One person in video of the incident can be seen throwing a firework, and it landing on the hood of an occupied police vehicle and exploding. The damage the vehicle sustained included: broken headlights, a shattered windshield, and damage to the hood.

Just as quickly as they appeared, the crowd of drag racers then drove off. When police officers got out of their vehicles to look over the scene, one higher-ranking officer began to vent how no arrests were being made and officers were just watching what was happening. He said the next time someone throws a firework at police, arrests need to happen. Another higher-ranking officer later noted the department needed a better plan and items like riot shields to address such incidents.

A similar scene played out in the Portage Park neighborhood early Sunday morning, with a crowd attacking responding Chicago officers.