Donald Trump

J6 Committe's Negligence on Trump Attacking USSS Agent Rumor Keeps Getting Worse

Posted: Jun 29, 2022 1:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The January 6 Committee's star witness' credibility continues to take hits. It's been revealed the committee did not reach out to the Secret Service to inquire about Cassidy Hutchinson's claim that she heard former President Donald Trump attack an agent and try to drive a vehicle after being told he was not going to the U.S. Capitol during the riot.

Politico reports Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in the 10 days before the Hutchinson hearing, the Jan. 6 committee did not reach out for more details regarding the alleged incident, which Hutchinson was not present for.

"[W]e were not asked to reappear before the Committee in response to yesterday’s new information and we plan on formally responding on the record," Guglielmi wrote in an email. "We have and will continue to make any member of the Secret Service available."

The latest revelation is in addition to the Secret Service stating their agents involved in the matter are willing to testify that the alleged assault and Trump attempting to take over the wheel did not take place.

Hutchinson's credibility continued to take hits after ABC News reported former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann aid it is not true Cassidy Hutchinson wrote the handwritten note that she testified on Tuesday that she wrote because he says he was the one who wrote the note.

