The White House's Stunning Response to the Death of More Than 40 Illegal Immigrants in Texas

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jun 28, 2022 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One on Monday the country's southern border is "closed" when asked about the deaths of over 40 illegal immigrants who were found inside a semi-truck trailer outside of San Antonio, Texas in what is believed to have been a human smuggling operation.

Someone called the police after hearing cries for help coming from the trailer. While it did have a refrigeration system it did not appear to be working. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the incident was a "horrific human tragedy."

"We're focused...on the facts, and holding the human strugglers who endangered vulnerable individual profits accountable...the fact of the matter is, the border is closed," said Jean-Pierre.

The same day of the discovery of the trailer, illegal immigrants were seen crossing the Rio Grande from Piedras Negras, Mexico into Eagle Pass, Texas as the Biden-inflicted border crisis continues to be an issue.

"I know what it is like to stand in the back of a tractor trailer with 19 dead migrants at my feet, including a 5-year-old boy that suffocated to death in 170-degree heat in a steel box in total blackness. It changed me forever. This tragedy is worse," Tom Homan, former acting ICE director and Heritage Foundation visiting fellow, said in statement.

"I have been warning for a year that a tragedy was going to occur because of the increase in truck smuggling, together with open borders, catch-and-release, and no chance of being deported, the most vulnerable people in the world will put themselves in the hands of criminal cartels to seek the promise that Biden and Mayorkas have made," he added.

Most Popular