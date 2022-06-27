Pro-Abortion Rioter Attacks LAPD Officers with Makeshift Flamethrower

An assailant attacked Los Angeles police officers with a makeshift flamethrower during a pro-abortion protest after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Protests broke out in multiple cities across the United States following the historic ruling, which means abortion laws have returned to the state level. Liberals and progressives decried the move as an attack on women's rights.

The protest in Los Angeles turned chaotic at certain points with officers clashing with protesters. In one video, someone can be seen attempting to use a makeshift flamethrower on officers while the individual was standing behind other protesters who were using umbrellas to block officers' view.

Officers were able to arrest a suspect. Michael Ortiz has since been charged with attempted murder. It appeared he was using an aerosol can with a lighter to start the fire.

Los Angeles June 24 Roe v Wade #Antifa riot update:



Michael Ortiz, 30, is the suspect who allegedly used a makeshift flame thrower to burn a police officer's face. Ortiz has been charged with attempted murder & his bail is set at $1m. pic.twitter.com/k8HAvbcFT4 — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2022

#Antifa & their comrades tried but failed to "de-arrest" attempted murder suspect Michael Ortiz after he allegedly used the flamethrower. They lied about Ortiz having a seizure to spread disinformation that LAPD assaulted a peaceful comrade. https://t.co/csRi1QKSPX pic.twitter.com/9djaqyovGE — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2022

The protest also saw the pro-abortion crowd shutting down parts of the freeway, with officers having to come in to disperse them.

BREAKING: POLICE confront Protestors on FREEWAY, order they get off freeway immediately or face IMMEDIATE ARREST. pic.twitter.com/EvQLvwH4bC — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 25, 2022