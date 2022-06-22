Los Angeles county

DA Gascon Was Asked If He Anything to Say to Family of Murdered Officer. He Walked Out Instead.

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jun 22, 2022 12:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
DA Gascon Was Asked If He Anything to Say to Family of Murdered Officer. He Walked Out Instead.

Source: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon remained unapologetic for his office's decision to give an accused cop killer a slap on the wrist for a weapons charge and later went on to kill two El Monte police officers.

When Gascon became district attorney, his office reduced felon Justin Flores' gun charge from 32 months in prison to two years of probation despite being a known gang member.

During a press conference, Gascon defended the decision to offer a lower sentence because Flores had no history of violence.

The family of Officer Joseph Santana have since blamed Gascon for his death. When Fox News reporter Matt Finn asked Gascon if he had anything to say to Santana's family, Gascon walked out of the room.

The El Monte City Council, all Democrats, voted unanimously in favor of a no confidence vote against Gason, the 35th city in LA County to do so.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

NPR Finally Admits What We've All Known About COVID and School Lockdowns
Matt Vespa
White House Press Secretary Has a 'Freudian Slip' About the Impact of Biden's Policies
Katie Pavlich
Gov. Glenn Youngkin Signs Budget, Fulfilling Notable Campaign Promises
Rebecca Downs

Tucker Carlson Rips Apart GOP Senators Who Voted for Gun Control Bill
Julio Rosas
'Unconstitutional': Conservatives Torch Senate Gun Control Bill
Spencer Brown
Democratic Louisiana Gov. Signs Two Pieces of Pro-Life Legislation
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular