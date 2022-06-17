Heartbroken Family of Slain CA Police Officer Blames DA Gascon for His Death

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jun 17, 2022 12:05 PM
Heartbroken Family of Slain CA Police Officer Blames DA Gascon for His Death

Source: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

The family of an El Monte police officer who was shot and killed, along with another officer, by a criminal who was previously barred from being able to possess a firearm are blaming Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon for his death as details of a deal the DA's office made with the shooter prior to the incident have been revealed.

Officer Joseph Santana's family if Gascon had put Flores behind bars like what was initially planned, then Santana and officer Michael Paredes would still be alive.

"Gascon is just letting all these criminals out. If he wouldn’t have been out, my son and the other officer would still be here."

"And to everyone else this is just a news story, but to us, this is real life."

Fox News National Correspondent Bill Melugin detailed how once Gascon came into office, they reduced felon Justin Flores' gun charge from 32 months in prison to probation.

"LA DA sources tell me as a direct result of Gascon’s Special Directive 20-08, Flores was on the streets instead of in prison. A trial court and appellate court have now ruled that Gascon’s policy of not enforcing CA’s Three Strikes law is illegal, & it’s blocked via injunction," Melugin added.



