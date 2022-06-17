Supreme Court

Justice Sotomayor Had Kind Words About Justice Thomas That Are Sure to Enrage the Left

Jun 17, 2022
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor praised colleague Justice Clarance Thomas for the hard work he puts in at the highest court and not just for the profession, but also for the people who work there.

While noting they have different judicial philosophies, Sotomayor considers Thomas to be a good friend who takes the time to know the people who work at the Supreme Court.

"But I suspect I have probably disagreed with [Thomas] more than any other justice...and yet, Justice Thomas is the one justice in the building that literally knows every employee’s name, every one of them. And not only does he not know their names, he remembers their families names...he is a man who cares deeply about the court as an institution, about the people who work there," said Sotomayor.

Thomas is under heavy attack from the left as he is expected to be one of the justices who will rule to overturn Roe v. Wade with the upcoming Dobbs v. Jackson decision and because of his wife's activities regarding the 2020 election outcome.

