MD Police Chief Gives Disturbing Details of Kavanaugh's Wannabe Assassin's Actions

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones provided more details on CNN about the man who is accused of attempting to carry out an assassination attempt on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Nicholas Roske, who flew from California to Washington, D.C., was upset at the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade that was revealed to the general public after a draft opinion for an upcoming ruling was leaked in May. He was also angry at another case that could be a big win for gun rights.

Jones said the Roske took a taxi to the neighborhood where Kavanaugh lives with his family in Maryland and changed his plan after noticing the U.S. Marshals who were guarding the home. Kavanaugh's house, along with the residences of the other conservative justices, has been the site of constant protests from pro-abortion advocates after their addresses were leaked online.

"At which point in time he began to walk down the street to actually — to see the residence where he observed the U.S. Marshals, who were actually there guarding the U.S. Supreme Court justice and his family. So the individual decided to continue to walk by, but in the meantime he texted his sister to tell her what his intentions were...She convinced him to actually to pick up the phone and call 911 to basically turn himself in and not to do what he had planned to do," Jones explained.

Jones said Roske had a suitcase with him that was filled with varying pieces of equipment to help in his plot, noting Roske did not even bring any other clothing items with him. The U.S. Marshals noticed Roske when he walked by Kavanaugh's home but did not have any indication at that time of what his intentions were.

After Roske made the 9-1-1 call to turn himself in, he was not on the same street where Kavanaugh lived. Montgomery County police officers were able to locate Roske and take him into custody.

"It seemed to me that would have been his ultimate plan... to break into the residence in order to try to assassinate the Justice."



Despite Roske being arrested last Wednesday, pro-abortion protesters again went to Kavanaugh's to demonstrate outside his home.