Pro-Abortion Protesters Attempt to 'Shut Down' the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pro-abortion protesters demonstrated around the Supreme Court on Monday as the expected decision on Dobbs v. Jackson draws near, which could overturn Roe v. Wade and return abortion laws back to the states.

The protest was organized by ShutDownDC with climate change group Extinction Rebellion Washington DC participating as well.

"Right now our political system is in crisis. Times of crisis can either be opportunities to break through the inertia and win transformational change or they can be opportunities for the establishment to further entrench the status quo," ShutDownDC said about the event. "On June 13, one of the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision days, we plan to blockade the streets around the Supreme Court to rise up for the transformative change that our communities need."

After gathering at a nearby park, the small group made their way towards streets around the Supreme Court. Once at the court, they broke up into smaller groups to block different streets in the area. Supreme Court police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department were out in force, but no arrests were made.

The pro-abortion protesters are now blocking an intersection near the Supreme Court and Senate office buildings. pic.twitter.com/KVe3cHU3Hh — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2022

Protesters blocking a street behind the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/lQ2qacSy5n — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2022

A group of anti-abortion protesters showed up outside of the Supreme Court to cheer the potential overturning of the landmark case.

On the left, pro-abortion protestors. On the right pro-life protestors. Cops are keeping them separated. pic.twitter.com/mAt5h1ryij — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) June 13, 2022

The Dobbs decision did not come out on Monday, but more decisions will be released on Wednesday and the following Monday.