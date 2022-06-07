Fox News Is Airing Tucker Carlson Instead of the J6 Committee — Cue the Liberal Tears

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jun 07, 2022 10:55 AM
  Share   Tweet
Fox News Is Airing Tucker Carlson Instead of the J6 Committee — Cue the Liberal Tears

Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

Fox News is not airing the hearing of the January 6 committee live this Thursday as it falls during the network's highly-watched primetime line up and will instead be airing the hearing live on Fox Business.

CNN host Brian Stelter criticized the decision to air Tucker Carlson because his show "promotes conspiracy theories about the riot, calls the committee 'illegitimate,' and ridicules the committee members."

The decision by Fox News to not air a partisan committee that is not interested in finding out what really happened the day of the riot did not sit well with liberal talking heads and users on social media.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who is a member of the J6 committee, encouraged staffers who work at Fox News to either speak out or quit:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Do News or Get Canned: New CNN Boss 'Evaluating' Stelter, Acosta
Spencer Brown
Pro-Abortion Democratic Challenger Files for Recount in Runoff Against Pro-Life Incumbent
Madeline Leesman

What to Watch in Tuesday's Primaries
Spencer Brown
Not 'Helpful': Senators Want Biden to Keep Out of Gun Talks
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Revealed: Biden Grants First 'Interview' in Four Months to Famous Democratic Strategist
Guy Benson

Ketanji Brown Jackson Just Gave Up Where She Stands on Gun Control Issues
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular