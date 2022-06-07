Fox News Is Airing Tucker Carlson Instead of the J6 Committee — Cue the Liberal Tears

Fox News is not airing the hearing of the January 6 committee live this Thursday as it falls during the network's highly-watched primetime line up and will instead be airing the hearing live on Fox Business.

CNN host Brian Stelter criticized the decision to air Tucker Carlson because his show "promotes conspiracy theories about the riot, calls the committee 'illegitimate,' and ridicules the committee members."

Fox News makes it official: It will NOT show Thursday's 1/6 hearing like all the other major networks. Tucker Carlson's show will air as usual. Carlson promotes conspiracy theories about the riot, calls the committee "illegitimate," and ridicules the committee members. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 6, 2022

Here's the language from Fox's press release: "Fox News Channel's primetime programs will cover the hearings as news warrants." At 11pm ET, "Gutfeld" will be preempted, and Shannon Bream "will anchor a two-hour live special," joined by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 7, 2022

The decision by Fox News to not air a partisan committee that is not interested in finding out what really happened the day of the riot did not sit well with liberal talking heads and users on social media.

As I predicted.



A shame. The hearings are of vital public interest, even if it makes people uncomfortable. We’re seeing our country further ripped apart on partisan lines, & more Americans retreating to their echo chambers to avoid tough realities. This is how democracies die. https://t.co/PLn7oWJNDR — Alyssa Farah Griffin ???????? (@Alyssafarah) June 7, 2022

Imagine if a news (air quotes) network had decided not to air the Watergate hearings https://t.co/cxtVaqHBrH — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) June 7, 2022

Christ, Brian. Stop calling them news. At least make it Fox "News." Arsenic isn't Orange Juice because you write "Orange Juice" on the container. When did I first say this to you? 2007? https://t.co/bqsBdv3jk1 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 7, 2022

The Murdochs are authoritarians. Anti-American villains. https://t.co/xVKdjK8UMG — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) June 7, 2022

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who is a member of the J6 committee, encouraged staffers who work at Fox News to either speak out or quit: