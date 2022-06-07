Mexico

15,000 Strong Migrant Caravan Makes Its Way to the US Border

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jun 07, 2022 2:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
15,000 Strong Migrant Caravan Makes Its Way to the US Border

Source: AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

Another migrant caravan originating left the city of Tapachula, Mexico this week in an attempt to reach the U.S.-Mexico border as the American border crisis continues with no end in sight.

The caravan carried a banner that said they were migrants, not criminals. So far, the Mexican National Guard or National Institute of Migration has made any attempts to prevent the caravan from leaving the southern state of Chiapas.

Mexico made it illegal for motorists to provide rides to migrants making their way through the country after caravans formed in 2018 and made it to the U.S. with relative ease. Now migrants must walk the whole way unless buses are provided by the government to break up the optics of large crowds heading north.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'I Finally Feel Free': Ilya Shapiro Tells His Side of the Georgetown Saga
Spencer Brown
Actor Matthew McConaughey Takes Over the White House Briefing
Katie Pavlich
The One Thing Joe Biden Simply Doesn't Seem to Get
Matt Vespa
New DOJ Data Shows Key Factor School Shooters Have in Common
Katie Pavlich
January 6 Committee Hired a Producer to Make Upcoming Hearings 'TV Friendly'
Katie Pavlich
Democratic Governor Allows Bill Prohibiting Transgender Athletes from Women's Sports to Take Effect
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular