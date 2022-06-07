15,000 Strong Migrant Caravan Makes Its Way to the US Border

Another migrant caravan originating left the city of Tapachula, Mexico this week in an attempt to reach the U.S.-Mexico border as the American border crisis continues with no end in sight.

The caravan carried a banner that said they were migrants, not criminals. So far, the Mexican National Guard or National Institute of Migration has made any attempts to prevent the caravan from leaving the southern state of Chiapas.

MX: Another caravan moving north towards the U.S.— The organizer, Luis Villagran says there are 15,000 people, mostly Venezuelan. He says 100+ are pregnant, 3,000 are kids.



I will be monitoring this with the help of @pedroultreras who sent me this ?? pic.twitter.com/fWJeiNob08 — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) June 6, 2022

MX: It’s like watching the October caravan all over again, but on a bigger scale. The group often stops alongside or in the middle of the street to rest. @pedroultreras tells me MX National Guard and @INAMI_mx is keeping a close eye but no action yet on any mass detentions. pic.twitter.com/wJSLyFLzIr — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) June 7, 2022

Mexico made it illegal for motorists to provide rides to migrants making their way through the country after caravans formed in 2018 and made it to the U.S. with relative ease. Now migrants must walk the whole way unless buses are provided by the government to break up the optics of large crowds heading north.