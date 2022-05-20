Joy Reid: 'Christian Nationalists' Won't Stop at Abortion During Their 'Jihad'

MSNBC host Joy Reid warned her followers on Twitter that with the Supreme Court potentially poised to overturn Roe v. Wade other groups of people could face their rights being taken away because the conservative justices are on a "jihad."

Reid erroneously stated by overturning Roe v. Wade would make abortion illegal, rather it would mean states will be once again allowed to make their own abortion.

"They're not going to be satisfied with forced birth state by state. They're going to go for a national forced birth law. And then they're coming for everything else," Reid said.

"Y'all keep comforting yourselves, believing Alito and the other Christian nationalists on the SCOTUS won't come for your communities. Making abortion illegal will satisfy them, right? ...Christian nationalists believe they are fighting a war for God. People in a jihad don't stop," she added.

The increasingly heated rhetoric around the conservative Supreme Court justices has caught the attention of the Department of Homeland Security. In a memo leaked to the media, DHS explained they are anticipating for the potential violent reaction from leftists should the landmark decision be overturned. Pro-abortion protesters have shown up to homes of the conservative Supreme Court justices around the D.C. area despite the fact federal law prohibits demonstrations at judges' residences.