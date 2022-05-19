NYC Mayor Adams Doubles Down on Extreme Position on Abortion

Pro-abortion New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) remained unapologetic during an interview on CNN about his stance that woman should be able to choose to have an abortion up until the moment of birth.

Adams first response to "should be any restrictions on abortion?" was simply, "No, I do not." When he was then asked if abortion on the day of birth should be allowed, Adams replied, "No, I do not think, I think women should have a right to choose their bodies. Men should not have that right to choose how a woman should treat their bodies."

On Thursday, Adams doubled down on his previous statements as it appears the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, which will enable states to make their own abortion laws.

"A poll just came out this morning, NPR/Marist that says the vast majority of Americans do not support overturning Roe v. Wade," CNN's John Berman said. "But a majority, including majority of Democrats does believe that there could or should be some restrictions and when during a pregnancy that could be used. You say no restrictions at all?"

"No, I say and I continue to say and I stand by this, a woman should determine what they’re going to do with their bodies. I just believe it’s unbelievable that men are making these determinations, women should determine, the overwhelming number of people on the Supreme Court, I don’t believe they can deliver a baby," Adams said.

"So women should determine what they’re going to do with their bodies. I strongly believe that. And I’m not taking a Gallup poll to make that determination. It is something I believe from seeing the women who are in my life, my mother that passed away, my two sisters and others, they should make the determination on what they’re going to do with their bodies," he continued.