Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Making It Illegal to Protest at People's Homes

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signed a bill on Monday barring protesters from picketing at people's homes as pro-abortion demonstrators have shown up to the homes of Supreme Court justices.

The pro-abortion protesters have gone to the homes of Supreme Court justices who appear ready to overturn Roe v. Wade as detailed in a leaked draft opinion about the case authored by Justice Samuel Alito. The protests have been allowed to happen despite the demonstrations being in violation of federal law:

"Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer, or with such intent uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both."

"Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate," said DeSantis. "This bill will provide protection to those living in residential communities and I am glad to sign it into law."

In a press release, DeSantis' office explained: "Once this law takes effect, law enforcement officers will provide a warning to any person picketing or protesting outside of a dwelling and will make arrests for residential picketing only if the person does not peaceably disperse after the warning. Residential picketing will be punishable as a second-degree misdemeanor."

So far the protests outside of the justices' homes have remained peaceful but there is concern about violence if the landmark decision on abortion access is officially repealed.