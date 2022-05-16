No, Kyle Rittenhouse Being Found Not Guilty Did Not Cause the Buffalo Shooting

Liberals, progressives, and BLM activists alike are trying to explain the tragedy in Buffalo, New York, that occurred on Saturday by claiming it was allowed to happen, in part, because the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse determined he shot in self-defense during the 2020 Kenosha riot.

Tweets comparing the Rittenhouse case and the Buffalo mass shooter, where he shot and killed 10 people reportedly as an act of white supremacy, have gone viral on Twitter. In a manifesto, the Buffalo shooter expressed hatred for minorities and even Fox News.

Black people being gunned down is what happens when society lifts Rittenhouse up as a hero and treats Kaepernick as a villain. — Gregory McKelvey (@GregoryMcKelvey) May 14, 2022

Remember when we said that acquitting Kyle Rittenhouse would embolden the next Kyle Rittenhouse to be far worse? Yeah. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) May 15, 2022

With Kyle Rittenhouse. — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) May 15, 2022

This is what happens when we make Kyle Rittenhouse the hero and Colin Kaepernick the villain. pic.twitter.com/M1ZWPXaxEe — Chip Franklin.com (@chipfranklin) May 15, 2022

It will never not amaze me how the police manage to routinely kill unarmed Black folks while routinely not killing armed, dangerous, murdering white men. Kyle Rittenhouse. Dylan Roof. Payton Gendron. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) May 15, 2022

We are witnessing the Kyle Rittenhouse effect. — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) May 14, 2022

Not only comparing the two situations to each other is ahistorical, it is brain-dead moronic. As the trial laid out in painstaking detail, Rittenhouse, who has strong ties to Kenosha, went downtown on the night in the question to protect a minority-owned business from further destruction. Remember, Kenosha was about to experience a third night of riots after a police officer was justified in using force against Jacob Blake.

The owners of Car Source already saw a total loss of one of their lots as every single car was set on fire. Rittenhouse and several others wanted to prevent even more damage from occurring, while not interfering with those who wanted to peacefully protest, though there were no peaceful protests in Kenosha after the sun went down. Rioters attacked the Kenosha County Courthouse, resulting in police and the National Guard to push them out of the area.

When the rioters were pushed into the part of town where the armed civilians had positioned themselves, the rioters were not happy with the idea of not being able to attack defenseless buildings.

Rioters are now throwing projectiles at police and the National Guardsmen outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. pic.twitter.com/uYubsBGX0i — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Rioters are getting into confrontations with armed citizens who are out here to prevent looting and destruction to businesses. pic.twitter.com/f65YkP24kG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

When Rittenhouse went to go put out a fire at another car lot, he was ambushed by Joesph Rosenbaum, who threatened to kill Rittenhouse and shouted the N-word multiple times earlier in the night. At first Rittenhouse ran away but when his avenue of escape was cut off by the cars, Rittenhouse turned around and shot Rosenbaum because the convicted child raper continued his attempted attack on Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse ran towards the police line up the road, noticeably not shooting anyone else in the crowd, until he was attacked from behind and was assaulted by Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz. A simple case of self-defense. The videos taken from that night and eyewitness testimony prove this.

??????: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Now compare all of that from what we know about the Buffalo shooting. I've seen the video, I don't recommend watching it but it is vastly different from the Rittenhouse case. The shooter pulls up to a grocery store and starts killing as many minorities as he could. It feels insane to say this, only because it should be obvious, but that is a stark difference to what happened in Kenosha. Justice being carried out in Rittenhouse's trial did not cause this recent shooting, plain and simple. Yet that has not stopped ignorant people from using the-still-warm bodies of victims to push a false narrative.