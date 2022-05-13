House Dems Shoot Down GOP Effort to Prevent Illegal Immigrants Using Arrest Warrants as IDs

House Democrats on Thursday voted against Republicans' Motion to Recommit to the Rights for the TSA Workforce Act (H.R. 903), offered by Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX), to advance the Strengthening Enforcement and Criminalizing Unlawful Records Enabling Flights Act (H.R. 6587).

The amendment bans the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) from accepting an arrest warrant or notice to appear as a valid form of ID to board an airplane. The amendment was offered in response to TSA Administrator David Pekoske explaining last year that certain Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents may be considered acceptable forms of alternate identification for non-citizens, including a "Warrant for Arrest of Alien" and a "Warrant of Removal/Deportation."

The Daily Caller reported at the time that Pekoske said the alien identification number found on a DHS document is processed through one or both of the following databases: the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One mobile application or TSA's National Transportation Vetting Center (NTVC). Those who use alternate forms of ID go through more screening.

"It was confirmed to my office that migrants are allowed to use arrest warrants and warrants for deportation to board flights alongside everyday travelers months ago, and despite my demands, the Biden Administration has done nothing to stop this," Gooden said on the House floor before the vote. "Anyone in this country illegally or with a warrant for arrest should be detained and brought before a judge, not permitted to travel to the city of their choice."

"This should be a common sense request. TSA was created in response to the September 11th attacks, but it seems like my friends across the aisle have a short memory," he continued. "Their lax policies that allow unvetted aliens to board flights without identification presents a serious national security threat every single day, and it jeopardizes the lives of the American people."