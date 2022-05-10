Sunny Hostin: It's Terrible Justice Alito and Family Had to Flee Their Home BUT...

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin justified the pro-abortion protest that took place in front of the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito because the people made it clear to him they do not want Roe v. Wade overturned.

Alito was the author of the draft opinion that was leaked, showing the court had the votes to overturn the landmark decision. On Monday night around 50 protesters marched to his home, made a few speeches, and lit candles before leaving.

"I was watching a lot of the protests that were happening outside of some of the justices’ homes, and my understanding is that Justice Alito has had to go into hiding because of this, you know, draft opinion that was leaked. And while I think it is terrible that a justice would have to go into hiding, I think it is really clear to the justices now that as Ana mentioned, 64 to 66 percent of Americans believe that the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade, right?" Hostin explained.

"And so that being said, maybe these protests, and maybe this outcry gives Chief Justice Roberts some leverage for a more moderate approach. Because we saw during the hearing that he was looking for a way, a moderate way to handle this — this — just this case," she continued.

She also claims the justices are against the right to peacefully protest. pic.twitter.com/zjEFWSSEqR — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 9, 2022

It appeared no one was inside of Alito's home and police were present to ensure protesters did not enter the property. As protesters were leaving, they chanted, "F**k you, Alito!" and "Abort the court!"