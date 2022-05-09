Georgetown Law Professor Justifies Far-Left Mobs Targeting Supreme Court Justices' Homes

A law professor at Georgetown University defended pro-abortion protesters showing up to the homes of the Supreme Court justices who appear to have voted in favor to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Pro-abortion protesters showed up to the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh to pressure them to not overturn the landmark decision that prevents states from making their own laws on abortions.

Josh Chafetz has since locked his Twitter account after substantial backlash, but the initial tweet stated: "The 'protest at the Supreme Court, not at the justices' houses' line would be more persuasive if the Court hadn't this week erected fencing to prevent protesters from coming anywhere near it."

Chafetz then followed up his take with the following: "And before the 'oh so you support J6 lmao!" trolls show up: the difference is *substantive*. When mobs is right, some (but not all!) more aggressive tactics are justified. When not, not."

