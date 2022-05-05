Biden Admin Continues Strategy of Not Calling the Border Crisis a 'Crisis'

Illegal Immigration

Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Blas Nunez Neto, the Department of Homeland Security's acting assistant secretary for Border and Immigration Policy, refused to call the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border a "crisis" when repeatedly pressed by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Thursday.

DHS officials, including Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, have been grilled by Republican lawmakers as the leadership within DHS continues to deny responsibility for the historic increase in illegal border crossings and drugs being smuggled into the United States.  

"By the way What would you call what's happening at the border? Is it a crisis?" Hawley asked.

"I believe we're facing significant challenges at the border, sir," Neto replied.

"Challenges. Is it a problem?" Hawley followed up.

"I think there are parts of the border where we have seen particularly problematic flows," said Neto.

"But it's not a crisis?" Hawley asked.

"It is a challenge, sir," Neto repeated.

"Let the record reflect that the witness does not think that this is a crisis. I hate to see what a crisis would be," Hawley said.

On Wednesday, Mayorkas denied the Biden adminstration's policies are responsible for the current crisis at the southern border. Sen. Ron Johnson said Mayrokas was "living in an alternate reality."

