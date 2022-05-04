Joe Manchin Tells CNN What the Number One Issue Is in WV and It's Not Abortion

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) was asked on Wednesday about the political ramifications of the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion detailing Roe v. Wade being overturned by CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju and the impact it will have on voters in the upcoming midterms.

Manchin instead pointed to the terrible state the economy is in as the primary issue West Virginian's are concerned with.

CNN's John King said Democrats believe the threat of Roe v. Wade being overturned will work in their favor as they face losing majorities in the House and Senate.

"Democrats believe, they’re mad about the policy implications of this draft Supreme Court opinion. They believe politically they might benefit from it. But that depends when you go state by state and what their particular lawmakers views are. Joe Manchin is an opponent of abortion rights. He was asked about that today and he said that’s not the number one issue back home. This is.”



"Inflation is the number one driving factor I believe in my state. Right now, it’s hurting everybody, not just at the pump, but at the grocery store, at the drug store, at the pharmaceutical. Everything they do," explained Manchin.

Progressives and liberals have been invigorated by the Supreme Court leak, with protests occurring daily since Monday. More radical components of the pro-abortion movement have increased their call for violence in retaliation of the prospect of abortion laws being turned back to the states.

Pro abortion activists are now openly calling for and threatening violence and unrest. pic.twitter.com/LeE2QaGzEW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 3, 2022



