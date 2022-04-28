DHS Secretary Doesn't Know If Terror Suspects Caught at the Border Are Still In the US

During his second day of testifying before Congress, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he did not know if terror suspects caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border are still in custody or if they were released.

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) pressed Mayorkas about 42 terror suspects arrested by Border Patrol since Joe Biden became president.

"Are any them still in our country? This is an important question for this committee. Are any of them still in our country?" Jordan asked.

"Congressman, I will deliver to you a response with respect..." Mayorkas began to reply.

"No, no, that's a simple question. Are people on the terror watchlist, no fly list, are they still in the United States that you've encountered on the border?" Jordan asked.

"Congressman, some of them may still be in detention," Mayorkas said.

"Have any of them been released?" Jordan asked but the chair of the committee moved to recognize a Democrat because his time had expired.

Jordan was given time by another Republican to again ask Mayorkas if any of the terror suspects have been released.

"I do not know the answer to your question," Mayorkas conceded, adding he will provide the information at a later date.

"The Secretary of Homeland Security does not the answer to the status of 42 individuals who came to our southern border illegally are on the no fly list and the terrorist watch list, you do not know if they have been released or not into the country. That's your testimony?" Jordan said in response.