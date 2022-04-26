New York Mayor Sends Incredible Tone-Deaf Tweet. Most Predictable Ratio Happens.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is on a rehabilitation tour for the Big Apple as crime and cost of living continues to be just some of the consistent problems for the area.

On Tuesday, Adams tweeted, "There are only two types of Americans: those who live in New York, and those who wish they could. We got this."

There are only two types of Americans: those who live in New York, and those who wish they could. We got this. #100DaysGSD — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) April 26, 2022

Now every city and town has its pros and cons. While NYC used to be a great place to live, there is no denying it is going through an extremely tough time, thanks in large part to Democratic policies. While it may be a good place to visit, there is a reason why people have left NYC in droves.

Users on Twitter listed out such reasons in response to Adams:

Tell that to all the New Yorkers who are fleeing to Miami because your city is a dumpster fire — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) April 26, 2022

I don't know anyone who doesn't already live in New York who wishes they could. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 26, 2022

weird way to announce that you're raising rents by the highest percentage in decades, but ok ?????? — Aditya Mukerjee, the Otterrific ?? ?????? (@chimeracoder) April 26, 2022

Recreational weed is legal in New York and the mayor is smoking’ some good shit. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) April 26, 2022

Sorry, I couldn’t hear you over the sound of me not getting mugged elsewhere — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) April 26, 2022

LMFAO! Manhattan lost 6.9% of its population in 2021, more than any other major US county. Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx were also in the top 10. https://t.co/xuxdfD08aL — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 26, 2022

but you live in new jersey? https://t.co/UtCo6UwBHO — Italian Elon Musk (@xoxogossipgita) April 26, 2022

It seems Adams is hellbent on continuing the slow decay that has been eating at the city for well over a decade and is trying to put lipstick on a pig.