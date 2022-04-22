TX National Guardsman Missing in Rio Grande After Trying to Save Illegal Immigrant

A soldier with the Texas National Guard stationed in Eagle Pass is missing in the Rio Grande after trying to rescue an illegal immigrant crossing the international border. The guardsman's death highlights the risk the National Guard, Border Patrol agents and Texas state troopers face while deployed for Operation Lone Star.

Fox News National Correspondent Bill Melugin first covered the news, reporting that a body had been recovered and an official statement will be released shortly.

BREAKING: Multiple sources tell me a Texas National Guard soldier has just drowned in the Rio Grande here in Eagle Pass while trying to save migrants in the water. Texas DPS confirms, and tells me a body has been recovered. I’m told a statement will be coming out soon. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 22, 2022

The body that was recovered was not the solider but "possibly a migrant" and the solider is still missing.

UPDATE: We are now being told the body recovered is not the soldier, it is possibly a migrant, and efforts are ongoing to find his or her body, as the soldier never resurfaced and the situation is still being handled as a drowning. Statement from TX Military Department: @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/5PDkhARHWv — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 22, 2022

Texas National Guardsmen, along with state troopers, have been deployed to the Texas-Mexico border since March 2021 as part of Operation Lone Star, which was started in response to the astronomical surge of illegal immigrats and narcotics smuggling.

The Rio Grande, which stretches almost 2,000 miles from southern Colorado to the Gulf, has a very strong current a separates Texas and Mexico. For anyone who is not in a boat, crossing the river poses a serious risk. Melugin further reported the solider's death is in addition to three other illegal immigrants who had drowned attempting to cross the border. Not to mention, more unaccompanied children were found near the border.

Today was the busiest we’ve seen this week. Constant illegal crossings of migrants from around the world, another drowning, a huge show of force on the MX side of river, and more abandoned migrant children. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/XH8O2ucg63 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 21, 2022

At the Del Rio Sector, which borders the state Coahuila, has seen an increase of police and military personnel patrolling after Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed security agreements with each Mexican state that borders Texas to help slow down illegal immigrant traffic.

En #Acuña, desde el parque Braulio Fernández, inicia operativo de la Policía Estatal de #Coahuila ???? para reforzar la seguridad en la franja fronteriza con el estado de #Texas ????. #CoahuilaSeguro pic.twitter.com/rv8aVDD9dN — Miguel Riquelme (@mrikelme) April 20, 2022

This post has been updated to include an official statement detailing the Texas National Guardsman is missing.