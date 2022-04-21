NYC BLM Chapter Co-Founder Calls Mayor a Racial Slur Live on Fox News

The co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Greater New York chapter called Mayor Eric Adams a "c**n" live on Fox News during an interview Wednesday morning.

Hawk Newsome directed the slur towards Adams in response to the Mayor calling out Black Lives Matter for not being active in preventing black deaths from the crime wave New York City is experiencing.

"If Black Lives matter, then the thousands of people I saw on the street when Floyd was murdered should be on the street right now stating that the lives of these black children that are dying every night matters," Adams stated.

"Our problem is black lives are oppressed and not receive justice. Something happens to a white person the world moves, right? Let’s get back to Eric Adams," Newsome said. "This mayor is a Democrat but use conservative Republican talking points. At the end of the day we have a name for someone like this. This is someone we call a c**n, right?"

"Woah," anchor Bill Hemmer said in shock.

"He is a black man – a white man in black face and a conservative-minded white man at that. What we have is a man with hundreds of people on the city’s payroll, billions of dollars in budget and 40,000 police officers," Newsome continued. "He has 10 victims in one night. The night before he had 16 shooting victims on the train and they say, 'What are you going to do about policing?' and he says, 'What about BLM?' Is America not smart to see him deflecting?"

Newsome said people are being duped by Adams being great a press conferences but New York City has turned into "a warzone" under his watch, adding BLM will organize in their communities to confront the violent crime wave.



