Does Joe Biden Think Title 42 Is About the Airline Mask Mandate?

It appears President Joe Biden thought Title 42, a public health order utilized at the southern border to prevent COVID-19 cases among illegal immigrants and Americans, pertained to the mask mandate for public transportation his administration is working to reinstate.

During his press conference on Thursday, Biden was asked if he will consider delaying the end of Title 42 being enforced at the U.S.-Mexico border considering there are warnings it will lead to an even greater surge of illegal crossings that will overwhelm Border Patrol.

"Are you considering delaying lifting Title 42?" a reporter asked.

Biden brought up how the Department of Justice will be appealing the federal court decision that struck down the mask mandate for public transportation, which is unrelated to Title 42.

"My first all, there’s gonna be an appeal by the Justice Department because, as a matter of principle, we want to be able to be in a position where, if, in fact, it is strongly concluded by the scientists that we need time Title 42, that we be able to do that. But there has been no decision and on extending Title 42," he said.

REPORTER: "Are you considering delaying lifting Title 42?"



Biden brings up the DOJ's appeal to the travel mask mandate being struck down...?



Does Joe Biden know that these are two different issues? pic.twitter.com/LOTLVEzj7W — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 21, 2022

A follow up statement from Biden was sent after the press conference clarifying his remarks.