Despite Warnings, Psaki Confirms Biden Admin Is Full Steam Ahead on Ending Title 42

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the Biden administration is not planning on delaying the end of Title 42 at the U.S.-Mexico border, despite multiple warnings within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and border towns. A bigger illegal immigration surge could happen after May 23, the date Title 42 is set to expire.

Title 42 is the public health order that has allowed Border Patrol to quickly expel illegal immigrants so they are not spreading COVID-19 amongst each other while in custody or to the agents. Under former President Donald Trump, Title 42 applied to all people who illegally crossed, but under President Joe Biden, it has been applied to fewer and fewer groups and nationalities.

"I would again remind everyone because you gave me the opportunity, so thank you, Title 42 is not an immigration authority. I will get to your question, I promise, Peter. It is a public health authority. Congress gave the CDC authority to make determinations about when it should be lifted. So right now we are planning and preparing for the end of Title 42 enforcement on May 23," said Psaki.

Psaki reveals that the Biden administration is NOT considering delaying the removal of Title 42. pic.twitter.com/ZLLTA8INjl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 20, 2022

The National Border Patrol Council revealed on Tuesday much of Title 42 has already been removed from Border Patrol's authority with more and more nationalities being exempt from the order.

(1 of 3) Appears the Biden Admin is effectively ending Title 42 prematurely. We are now processing illegal aliens from Northern Triangle (El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala) under Expedited Removal rather than T42. T42 supposed to be rescinded next month. #BidenBorderCrisis — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) April 19, 2022

(3 of 3) @POTUS as VP under Obama was to fix Northern Triangle issues in 2014. He failed. @VP Harris (a Border Czar who can't find the border) was tasked with fixing Northern Triangle issues last year.



Their solution is an open border. #BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/bdmhaRREU8 — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) April 19, 2022

DHS has estimated Border Patrol could encounter up 18,000 illegal immigrants a day once Title 42 is no longer enforced, more than double what Border Patrol is encountering right now.