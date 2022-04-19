This Is What the Philly Police Commissioner Decided to Tweet After Multiple Shootings Over Easter Weekend

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced on Monday the department hired its first "Chief Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer" in order to "oversee diversity and inclusion efforts at every level of our organization."

Outlaw said Leslie Marant is a lifelong Philadelphian and is "uniquely qualified to succeed in this position. Having demonstrated tireless dedication and passion to the field of DEI work, she is the former Chief of Staff for the Universal Education Company, as well as the former Chief Council to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission."

"We will benefit enormously from her experience as we continue to build and rebuild trust with the communities we serve," she added.

Please join me in welcoming @Phillypolice's first Chief Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion Officer, Ms. Leslie Marant! Ms. Marant's position and office have been established to oversee diversity and inclusion efforts at every level of our organization. A lifelong Philadelphian, she.. pic.twitter.com/4sveT3xP2H — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) April 18, 2022

...Commission. She has earned a B.S. in Finance & HR Admin, and a Juris Doctor & Master of Laws, Trial Advocacy from @TempleUniv. We will benefit enormously from her experience as we continue to build and rebuild trust with the communities we serve. Welcome! — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) April 18, 2022

It's one of those tweets that screams of being aloof of what else is happening in the city, despite the fact Outlaw did send an earlier tweet about 20 shootings occurring in 24 hours the city. It makes one wanna go with a "read the room" with what has been happening in the "City of Brotherly Love." The Philadelphia Inquirer ran an editorial about how 50 shootings taking place over the Easter weekend means it could get much worse in the summertime.

How does a "Chief Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer" help to combat the devastating crime wave? I doubt it does but lo and behold Philadelphia is about to find out, just have the police tape handy.