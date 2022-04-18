Hard Hit Border Town Begs Biden to Not Lift Title 42 Next Month

The city of McAllen, Texas, is at the frontline of the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. Located in the heart of the Rio Grande Valley, along with several other towns, it has been forced to use its own resources to contend with the historic surge in illegal border crossings.

The city of McAllen issued a statement to President Joe Biden imploring him to not lift Title 42 on May 23 as it is expected there will be an even bigger influx of illegal crossings than what the Rio Grande Valley has been facing since last year:

"McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos has urged the Biden Administration to reconsider the announced plan to lift Title 42 protections on May 23, 2022. Given the continued threat of COVID-19, especially with the spread of the BA.2 variant, Mayor Villalobos encouraged President Biden to prioritize the health and safety of Americans. "Should the Biden Administration lift the Title 42 policies originally implemented in March 2020 to combat the spread of COVID-19, the City of McAllen expects an incredible increase in the number of immigrants attempting to cross the southern border...As of today, encounters in 2022 have already reached 805,157, surpassing 2020 numbers and almost certain to surpass last year's as well. "McAllen will remain proactive and prepared but continues to call on the federal government to craft and implement sound immigration policies."

During the summer surge in 2021, McAllen and many other towns in Hidalgo County set up a separate camp for illegal immigrants who tested positive for COVID-19 and were released by Border Patrol. If the towns did not set up the camp, the COVID-positive immigrants would either walk around town or leave as local charities did not have room to quarantine them.