Catch and Release Is Back in Full Swing at the Southern Border

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Mar 24, 2022 3:10 PM
Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

The crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border has been ongoing for more than a year, and while illegal crossings dropped a little bit during the winter months, spring's arrival has resulted in new arrivals reaching record highs yet again. 

Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-TX) revealed on Wednesday that Border Patrol in Uvalde and Carrizo Springs has been forced to release people who recently illegally crossed the southern border directly into the aforementioned towns instead of releasing them in Eagle Pass. Uvalde and Carrizo Springs do not have the infrastructure to support recently released immigrants. 

The city of Carrizo Springs assured residents those who are being released "have been processed with a background and criminal check...Due to Carrizo Springs not having a bus depot or public transportation that these migrants use for possible transportation such as in Del Rio and Eagle Pass, the City of Carrizo Springs and Dimmit County will contact Uvalde on how that city dealt with the release of these individuals." 

Spring is typically the time illegal immigrants like to cross the most, as it's not too hot during the day and not too cold at night. Even in non-crisis times, it is a busy season. But, as it seems with every issue with the Biden administration, it has become much worse. The Washington Post obtained and reported on preliminary U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data showing there have been 200,000 detentions along the southern border in March, the highest monthly total since August 2021. 

In the Yuma Sector, Border Patrol sources say they are also overcapacity at their holding facilities, resulting in people who cross waiting for hours to be picked up by the law enforcement agency. With the end of Title 42 expected in the coming weeks, the capacity issues are going to become a much bigger problem, leading to Border Patrol being once again forced to release hundreds of people a day in border towns.

In short, those who live and work by the border are going to have to brace for impact. This spring and summer are going to be busy. 

