WATCH: Suspected Cartel Gunman Points Rifle at TX DPS Helicopter Patrolling the Border

A video released by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shows a suspected gunman for a Mexican cartel pointing an AK rifle at a Department helicopter patrolling the Rio Grande as the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border continues.

The video shows a man wearing what appears to be a ballistic vest standing next to a red SUV while holding a rifle on the Mexican side of the border. He then proceeds to point the rifle at the DPS helicopter, which recorded the act.

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin reported the area where the incident took place is in the same area where Border Patrol agents have been repeatedly shot at in the past few months.

NEW: Video from @TxDPS shows a suspected cartel gunman aiming an AK-47 at their helicopter from MX as it was patrolling in Starr County, TX in the RGV on Wednesday. This is the same area where the cartel has shot at Border Patrol from across the river in recent months. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/VSPIWyQ8o8 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 21, 2022

"After this incident, [DPS] tells me they contacted the [Mexican] government, and the video shows the [Mexican] military responding. They approached a suspected cartel compound in the area, a gunfight ensued, 5 suspected cartel killed, 4 arrested, several rifles [and] red car recovered," Melugin further tweeted.

It is not the first time suspected cartel gunmen have flex their muscle towards American authorities. In another portion of the Rio Grande Valley Sector, fully armed suspected cartel members were recorded standing on the banks of the Rio Grande and taunting National Guardsmen who were deployed along the border, along with shooting over observation posts.